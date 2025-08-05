Two men were arrested in separate domestic violence cases at Woodbridge apartment complexes, including one accused of striking a man with a metal pot and another charged with abduction.

The most serious incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 30 at Woodbridge Station Apartments, where 23-year-old Yahziel Tyrik Collins allegedly hit a 28-year-old man in the head with a metal pot during an argument. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 4, officers arrested 53-year-old Bryant Lee Hardy after a woman reported that he assaulted her and prevented her from leaving an apartment at River Oaks Apartments the night before. She later contacted police and reported minor injuries.

Here’s the full press release:

Arrests

Malicious Wounding [Domestic] – On July 30 at 2:34AM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the head with a metal pot before the parties separated. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Yahziel Tyrik COLLINS, was arrested.

Arrested on July 30:

Yahziel Tyrik COLLINS, 23, of the 1300 block of Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Abduction [Domestic] – On August 4 at 7:29AM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the River Oaks Apartments located in the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) the evening prior. The investigation revealed the victim, a 45-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim before preventing her from leaving the apartment. Eventually the parties separated, and the victim contacted the police. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bryant Lee HARDY, was arrested.

Arrested on August 4:

Bryant Lee HARDY, 53, of 1302 S. Roxboro St. in Durham, NC

Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,500 Unsecured

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