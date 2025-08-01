Fredericksburg Chamber Unveils Leadership Class of 2026

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce just shared the names of 33 local professionals selected for the Leadership Fredericksburg Class of 2026. These leaders will meet monthly from September through May, tackling real-world projects aimed at improving our region.

Participants will connect with mentors, sharpen their leadership skills, and work together on community-driven Action Learning Projects. The sessions take place at businesses throughout the Fredericksburg area, giving participants a deeper look at how our local institutions operate.

From healthcare and public safety to education and small business, this year’s class represents a wide range of industries. Notable names include Betsy Mason, Deputy Chief of Police in Fredericksburg, and Brenda Martin from City Hall. But no matter their title, each Fellow is stepping up to make a difference.

Graduation will take place in May 2026—but the impact of their work may be felt well beyond that.

Here’s the full press release:

Chamber’s Leadership Fredericksburg Announces Class of 2026 FREDERICKSBURG – The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Leadership Fredericksburg Class of 2026 fellows. The class meets monthly from September 2025 through May 2026, gathering at businesses and organizations across the Fredericksburg region. Throughout the program, participants will sharpen their leadership skills, connect with influential community leaders, and work in teams to complete a capstone Action Learning Project that addresses a real need in the region. Each Fellow is paired with a trained mentor who offers one-on-one support and guidance. Leadership Fredericksburg is led by a faculty of seasoned business and community leaders who bring real-world expertise and a deep passion for developing others. Through engaging sessions, two personal assessments (RightPath and LMAP 360), individual coaching sessions and more, participants gain the tools and connections to grow both personally and professionally—while making a lasting impact on the region. The program concludes with a graduation celebration in May 2026. Leadership Fredericksburg 2026 o Glenda Adams, Senior Staffing Coordinator – Matern Staffing

o Louis “Lou” Bon-Ami, Executive Director – HopeSpring International

o LaToya Brown, Director of Community Partnerships – Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

o Robert Clark, Facility Manager – Medical Imaging at Lee’s Hill (Mary Washington Healthcare)

o Amanda Creel, Diagnostic Cardiology Nurse Manager – Mary Washington Healthcare

o Alexx Dahl, Operations Manager – LifeCare Medical Transports

o Katelyn Duron, Chief Financial Officer – Pinnacle Software Consulting & DuroSec LLC

o Daiane Dennis, Human Resources Analyst – Stafford County, VA

o Mauren Flaherty, Director of Human Resources – Central Rappahannock Regional Library

o Karen Foster, Interim Asssociate Vice President of Human Resources – Germanna Community College

o Matthew “Matt” Grove, Director of IT –Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

o Andrew Hall, Sales & Leasing – Johnson Realty Advisors

o Audrey Hunter, Officer Manager – Silver Property Management – Jubilation

o Aliya Jones, Functional Analyst – Flatter, Inc.

o Edward “Ted” Kohler, General Manager – Fredericksburg Country Club

o Anedra Henley-Logan, Executive Director – Guideline Innovative Solutions

o Chris Maconaughey, Customer Success Manager – Fredericksburg Technology

o Rebecca Maher, Vice President/Partner – FXBG Accounting & Advisory

o Huda Maltbie, Owner/Operator – The Maltbie Group LLC/Rehana’s

o Brenda Martin, Special Assistant to the City Manager/Deputy Clerk of Council – City of Fredericksburg

o Betsy Mason, Deputy Chief of Police – Fredericksburg Police Department

o Karan Patel, Managing Director – Energy Solutions and Clean Energy – Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

o Christopher “Chris” Porter, Project Manager – Atlantic Builders

o Franklin “Frank” Pruitt, Operations Manager – Finish Line Construction

o Terri Rinko, Division Work Based Learning Specialist – King George County Public Schools

o Matthew “Matt” Rudderow, Director, Mission Assurance Division – SimVentions

o James Rusden, Branch Manager, Atlantic Union Bank

o Terrance Sanders, Founder, A Father’s Legacy

o Teresa Segelken, Director, Continuing & Professional Studies – University of Mary Washington

o Dimitar “Dimi” Teriziyski, Aquatics Director – United States Marine Corps Community Services

o Travis Turner, Senior Project Estimator – CIP Finishes

o Cindy White, Senior Director of Ecommerce – Rappahannock Goodwill Industries The Chamber thanks the following sponsors whose generosity makes the Leadership Fredericksburg program possible:

Title Sponsor: Mary Washington Healthcare Gold Sponsors: Atlantic Builders, Ltd.; Atlantic Union Bank; Flatter, Inc; Germanna Community College; LifeCare Medical Transports; SimVentions; and Stafford County. To learn more about Leadership Fredericksburg, please contact Susan Spears, Executive Director, at 540-373-9400 or [email protected] or visit our website HERE About The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce:

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber is the diverse business hub for the fastest growing region in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Our members include small and large businesses, nonprofits, governments, and educational institutions. We build relationships and create competitive advantages for a healthy business environment. We do this through leadership, access, innovation, advocacy, and connections. www.fredericksburgchamber.org/

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