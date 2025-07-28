New Leadership Announced Across Manassas City Schools Ahead of 2025–26 School Year

As Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) prepare for the first day of school on August 12, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman introduced a group of new administrators who will be stepping into key leadership roles across the division. The announcements, made during the July School Board meeting, reflect a mix of fresh talent and internal advancement designed to strengthen support for students and staff in the year ahead.

New Principal at Round Elementary

Janita Boatwright was named the new principal of Round Elementary School. She joins MCPS with a strong background in instructional leadership and a student-centered approach to school culture.

“Ms. Boatwright brings energy, vision, and a deep commitment to student learning,” said Dr. Newman. “We’re excited to have her leading Round Elementary.”

Osbourn High Expands Administrative Team

Two new assistant principals were also welcomed to Osbourn High School: Fernando Montanez and Ashley Burnett. Their appointments come at a time of continued growth and innovation at Osbourn.

“Osbourn is a dynamic school with increasing academic and extracurricular opportunities,” Dr. Newman noted. “Mr. Montanez and Ms. Burnett will be valuable additions to the leadership team as we support the whole student.”

Central Office Adds Budget Services Leader

In the central office, Tamika Lovett‑Miller has been named Senior Manager of Budget Services. She will oversee fiscal operations, planning, and resource allocation across the school division.

“Tamika’s experience in public education finance will help ensure we’re investing wisely in our students and schools,” said Dr. Newman.

Internal Promotion at Metz Middle School

Dr. Leslie Jones, a well-known educator within MCPS, has been promoted to Assistant Principal at Metz Middle School. Previously serving as the division’s Science Content Specialist, Dr. Jones brings a strong instructional background and deep understanding of the MCPS community.

Though unable to attend the meeting, her promotion was announced with enthusiastic support from division leadership.

The newly appointed administrators were invited to gather for a group photo during the meeting, with board members and audience members offering their congratulations and support.

“It’s always important to connect names with faces,” said Board Chair Suzanne W. Seaberg. “These new leaders represent the future of our schools, and we’re proud to welcome them into their new roles.”

MCPS serves more than 7,000 students in the City of Manassas and is preparing for a strong start to the new school year. Families are encouraged to attend open house events in early August and to stay connected with their schools as the new leadership team gets to work.

For more information, visit www.mcpsva.org.