It’s a Sizzler Today—Temps Could Feel Like 109 Degrees

MANASSAS, Va. – A heat advisory is in effect across Northern Virginia and the D.C. region today, with the National Weather Service warning that it could feel as hot as 109 degrees outside.

The advisory covers Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and surrounding areas and will remain in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025. Forecasters say actual temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with high humidity pushing heat index values into dangerous territory.

The combination of heat and humidity raises the risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents are urged to stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and check on elderly neighbors. If you have to be outdoors, experts recommend limiting activity to the early morning or evening, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, and knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor. Some of those storms may bring strong winds and brief downpours.

The weekend won’t bring much relief. On Saturday, a stalled frontal boundary will linger over the region, keeping conditions hot and unstable. While a heat advisory isn’t yet in place for Saturday, temperatures could still reach the 90s, especially in southern parts of the region. Scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, and isolated hail. Localized flooding may occur where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

By Sunday, a stronger weather system will move through, bringing another round of hot, humid air and a higher risk for organized severe thunderstorms. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding—particularly in metro areas where storm drains can be overwhelmed quickly. Temperatures are again expected to reach the 90s, with tropical-like humidity.