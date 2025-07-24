Get Ready—Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend and Local Mall Deals Are Coming

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is in full swing at Potomac Mills mall, and this year, families can take advantage of Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday running August 1–3, 2025. During this weekend, items like school supplies priced at $20 or less and clothing or shoes costing $100 or less will be exempt from sales tax. Emergency preparedness items like generators and chainsaws also qualify for the discount. A full list of qualifying items is available at tax.virginia.gov.

At Potomac Mills mall, shoppers can enter the Back-to-School Shoe Giveaway from July 25 to August 3 to win a free pair of shoes from brands like Nike, Adidas, or Crocs. Educators can also enjoy year-round discounts at more than 20 retailers by showing a valid school ID. Additional savings are available through the mall’s digital coupon book at the mall’s website.

In the Fredericksburg area, Spotsylvania Towne Centre mall is offering its back-to-school promotion. From July 21 through August 17, shoppers who spend $250 or more in any combination of mall stores can bring their receipts to the Customer Service Center and receive a free $25 mall gift card, while supplies last.

Both malls aim to help families stretch their budgets just in time for the start of the school year. Prince William County Public Schools begin classes on Monday, August 18, and Stafford County Public Schools kick off their year on Tuesday, August 12.