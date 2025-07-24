Forest Greens Golf Club Just Got a Major Makeover—Here’s What’s New

TRIANGLE, Va. – Community leaders, residents, and golf enthusiasts gathered this week to celebrate the newly renovated clubhouse at Forest Greens Golf Club with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Upgrades to the Triangle-based facility include a refreshed entrance with modern signage, an updated lobby and fireplace, improved grill room, fully renovated restrooms, a new pro shop, and brand-new furniture throughout the building. The improvements were funded through Prince William County Parks and Recreation’s Capital Improvement Program, part of a countywide effort to improve and modernize public facilities.

“This is a great day,” said Andrea O. Bailey, Potomac District Supervisor and Vice Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “We focused on renovating the entire amenity here at the golf course, and I tell you from 1996 to now—this is a great day.”

Board Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson emphasized the importance of public spaces like Forest Greens in fostering social connections, noting that access to green space became especially vital during the pandemic. County Executive Christopher Shorter echoed those sentiments, calling recreation and park amenities essential to maintaining quality of life for county residents and visitors.

Forest Greens Golf Club also maintains its status as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, having followed environmental best practices for five consecutive years in areas such as wildlife habitat management, water conservation, and chemical use reduction.

The course is managed by Indigo Sports, a Troon company, and features a Clyde Johnson-designed, parkland-style layout with no homes on the course—just golfers and nature. Located in the rolling terrain of the Piedmont near Quantico Marine Corps Base, Forest Greens is known for scenic views and challenging play, including a signature par five with a sharp dogleg that offers players a risk-reward decision.

Club amenities include a practice putting green and driving range, fully stocked golf shop with custom fitting services, and the Eagle’s Nest Grille, which offers burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Rental equipment and an on-course beverage cart are also available for guests seeking a casual, resort-style experience without the resort prices.