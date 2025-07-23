Dumfries Woman Dies After Crash on Four Seasons Drive, Police Suspect Medical Emergency

DUMFRIES, Va. – Prince William County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near Dumfries.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:41 p.m. on July 18 in the area of Four Seasons Drive near Dumfries Road (Route 234) after a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to police, a 2011 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Four Seasons Drive when it veered off the road to the left, entered the median, and struck multiple trees before coming to a stop.

Investigators believe the driver, 60-year-old Diedra Adare White, of Dumfries, suffered a medical emergency just before the crash. Police noted White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died on July 20.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.