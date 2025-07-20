Stafford woman charged with murder in domestic shooting

STAFFORD, Va. – A Stafford County woman is charged with second-degree murder after deputies say she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend at a home on Rocky Run Road. This is the second homicide in Stafford County this week, and the second time authorities have withheld the victim’s name, following a separate deadly shooting in an England Run apartment earlier this week.

Press release:

A 32-year-old Stafford female has been charged with second degree murder after a shooting in South Stafford.

On July 19th at approximately 12:40 p.m. deputies responded to a person shot report. The caller advised she “thinks” she had shot and killed her ex-boyfriend. The caller further advised she was at the Giant parking lot, located at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, awaiting deputies. The shooting occurred at a residence on Rocky Run Road.

Deputies responded to the location of the caller and the residence in question. At the residence, deputies located a 31-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Simultaneously, deputies made contact with the caller and she was detained. The firearm believed to be used in the incident was in the possession of the caller at the time of her detainment.

After a thorough investigation, it was discovered the shooting was domestic related. The caller, identified as Ashlynn Blair, was charged with second degree murder, as well as, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim. Out of respect for the victim’s family, the victim’s name is not being released at this time.