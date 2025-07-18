Two Teens Charged with Murder in Stafford Apartment Shooting

STAFFORD, Va. – Two teenagers are in custody, charged with murder after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night at the England Run Apartments in South Stafford.

The shooting happened around 10:56 p.m. on July 15. Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. First Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen, Deputy M.A. Holub, and Deputy S.M. Kotter provided emergency aid until medics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released out of respect for his family, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Detectives worked overnight collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. They determined that two shooters were involved and that the incident was not random.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur confirmed by email, “Both teenage-aged suspects were charged with murder and shooting in the commission of a felony. Both are still in custody.” He did not respond to questions about the suspects’ exact ages or their place of origin.

The investigation remains active.