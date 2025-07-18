This One Sticks With You: “Next to Normal” Delivers a Powerful Punch at Riverside

I had never seen Next to Normal before this production at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts—and I’ll never forget it.

I went in cautiously. I love musicals, but I knew the subject matter—mental illness, trauma, and grief—would be heavy. Still, after interviewing the whole cast on our podcast (the most guests I’ve ever had at once!), I had a feeling this show would be something special.

Before the performance began, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board spoke to the audience during dinner service—an unusual but fitting gesture. Their message on mental health services set the stage for the powerful experience ahead.

Next to Normal, an emotional powerhouse musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores a family’s struggle with the effects, impact, and treatment of mental illness with raw honesty and depth. On the surface, they seem like a typical American family: Dad’s an architect, Mom handles the morning chaos, and their two teens are bright and full of sass. But underneath, their world is anything but typical.

Adrianne Hick leads as Diana, a mother battling bipolar disorder and long-standing grief. Her real-life husband, Andrew Foote, plays Dan, who tries to keep the family together as things slowly unravel. Their daughter, Natalie, played by Madison Cox, fights to be noticed and understood, all while navigating a new relationship. Mason Blaine’s portrayal of their son, Gabe, is central and chilling, especially as a plot twist unfolds that’s more common in horror than in musical theatre. Adian Chapman provides much-needed comic relief as Dr. Madden, Diana’s therapist.

The show also powerfully showcases how a parent’s mental health can deeply affect their children, particularly teenagers trying to find stability and identity in the chaos.

Next to Normal is unlike anything I’ve seen at Riverside. It’s gripping, heartbreaking, and—yes—haunting. It sparked conversations that lasted for days and stayed with me long after the curtain fell.

This show is a bold choice for a nonprofit theatre, and Riverside’s decision to stage it shows a clear commitment to community connection. By portraying therapy, medication, and the pursuit of stability with honesty and heart, the show invites us all to reflect, discuss, and empathize. It’s PG-13 for themes including self-harm, substance abuse, and sexual references.

Hick and Foote are no strangers to Riverside’s stage—Adrianne has wowed audiences as Alice Murphy in Bright Star, Mother in Ragtime, and Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County. Andrew made his debut just last year as Robert Kincaid in Bridges. Together, they bring a powerful real-life chemistry to this performance that elevates the emotional weight of the story.

Next to Normal runs through August 2, 2025, and it is an absolute must-see. Bring tissues—and someone to talk to afterward. You’ll need both.