Cops Raid Homes Across Va. and Philly After Gang Shootout Outside Woodbridge Hookah Lounge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Police carried out a major multi-agency operation today tied to a violent gang-related shooting outside a popular hookah lounge earlier this year.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers executed around 14 search warrants early Tuesday, July 16, as part of their ongoing investigation into the April 13 shooting at Babylon Café, located at 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.

The investigation revealed that members of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle gang were involved in assaulting a 42-year-old man outside the café. Police say the man was forcibly removed from the business into the parking lot, where he was severely beaten. Shortly after, an acquaintance of the victim approached the group, leading to a shootout with more than 80 rounds fired.

In the coordinated operation today, law enforcement conducted searches at locations across Prince William County—including Woodbridge, Manassas, and Nokesville—as well as in Stafford, Linden, Falls Church, the Hampton Roads area, and two sites in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

So far, 19 individuals have been arrested or are being sought in connection to the case.

The large-scale effort involved hundreds of personnel from multiple agencies, including the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Virginia State Police, among others.

Police say additional information about those arrested will be released when available.