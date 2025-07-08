Thinking About Teaching? School Divisions Still Have Openings as the First Day Nears

STAFFORD, Va. – The window to become a new teacher in our area is closing, but school divisions are still hiring as the first day of the 2025–26 school year approaches.

In Stafford County, just over 120 licensed staff positions remained open as of late June. Of those, 98 are classroom teaching roles, while the rest include specialists like counselors. “Special education across all grades and elementary positions are our highest-need areas,” said Patrick Byrnett, the division’s Chief Talent Officer.

To fill positions, Stafford has boosted its recruitment efforts this year. The division hosted regular job fairs and information sessions for residents, partnered with Stafford County Government on a joint event, and engaged more deeply with teacher preparation programs across Virginia and nearby states. New hires will attend a week-long “Prep for Success” orientation starting July 28, which combines school-based mentoring with division-wide training in curriculum and instructional practices.

“Stafford remains a great place to live, work, and learn,” said Byrnett. “If you are someone who is a constant learner and cares about children, make Stafford a part of your story.”

In Fredericksburg City Public Schools, 21.5 licensed positions remain open, including general and special education teachers, a reading coach, an instructional coach, a school psychologist, and a speech-language pathologist. Most of the division’s staffing needs are at the elementary level, said Chief Human Resources Officer Sue Keffer.

Local job fairs have been Fredericksburg’s most effective tool for finding candidates. New hires there will attend a four-day “New Staff Academy,” which introduces them to the division’s culture and includes sessions on classroom management, special education, technology, safety, and community partnerships.

Keffer encourages interested educators to reach out. “We are a small, closely knit school community with many supports in place to help our staff be successful,” she said.

School begins in early August for many local divisions. Those interested in applying should check their school division’s website for the latest openings.