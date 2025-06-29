Scattered Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon Across the Region

Warm, humid weather will give way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon as a weak cold front drifts through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say the day will start mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, but the combination of heat and moisture will create unstable conditions leading to thunderstorm development. Areas west of the Blue Ridge and into the Shenandoah Valley could see storms as early as noon, while the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas can expect storm chances between 2 and 8 p.m.
Storms will be hit or miss and difficult to time, but some could bring strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. The highest risk is along and east of the Blue Ridge through the I-95 corridor, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
Storms will taper off after sunset with lows dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy fog may form before daybreak Monday.
🌦 Weather Outlook
- Today (Sunday): Hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index near 100°F.
- Tonight: Storms ending after sunset. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog possible.
- Monday: Partly sunny with a continued chance of isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
- Tuesday: Drier and slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.