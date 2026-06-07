Get Involved in Prince William: Summer Volunteer Opportunities, Butterfly Counts, Fireworks & More

Weekly Happenings from Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William! We hope you’ve had a fantastic start to the new month and are ready for the weekend ahead.

This year’s NABA Butterfly Count is just around the corner! The Prince William Conservation Alliance would love to have you join them on Sunday, July 19, for this important day of community science. The data collected for the North American Butterfly Association helps scientists monitor butterfly populations and track trends across the continent.

Each team will be led by an experienced leader. You’ll meet in the field at a prearranged location (typically around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on the section), then spend the morning and afternoon identifying and counting butterflies. Sign up here.

The Workhouse Arts Center will hold its Annual Fireworks event on Saturday, June 27. They are seeking several volunteers for key roles including guiding attendees, assisting with parking, administering mini golf, staffing information booths, wayfinding, setup/teardown, and supporting vendor booths. Volunteers must be 16+ (or volunteer with a parent/guardian if younger). View time slots and sign up here.

Girls on the Run of NOVA is currently recruiting role models to serve as volunteer coaches. Coaches support the program’s vision of a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential. No running or athletic experience is required — just a positive attitude, reliability, and willingness to serve as a role model.

The program serves girls in 3rd through 8th grade and integrates running with a creative curriculum. Coaches commit to 2–3 hours per week over an eight-week season, plus training and the season-ending 5K. The Fall 2026 season runs from the week of September 21 through November 23. Learn more and apply here.

We Are Artistic needs volunteers for Artful Afternoon: Mommy and Minis on Saturday, June 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Opportunities include outreach, relaxation station support, photography, and activity assistance. Sign up here.

BEACON is recruiting volunteers to teach online summer ESOL conversation classes for adults from July 6–23. No teaching experience or additional language skills are required — full training and materials are provided. Sign up for a volunteer information session here.

The Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for Ben Lomond Historic Site Junior Preservationists (ages 13–18). Volunteers work 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. most days, learning about historic site operations, artifact care, and possibly completing a special project. Learn more here.

The Prince William Conservation Alliance also needs gardening volunteers (age 18+) at their Wildlife Garden in Nokesville. Saturday shifts run 9 a.m.–12 p.m. through June. Sign up here.

St. Thomas UMC Food Pantry has multiple ongoing volunteer opportunities, including roles suitable for youth. Needs include interpreters, weekday receiving/sorting, food packing, food pickup, and Saturday distribution. The pantry has served the community since 2007. View all opportunities and sign up here.

Additional Ways to Get Involved

Both volunteers and organizations can use the Volunteer Prince William website for free. Create a free account to browse opportunities or post your own events and needs. Over 14,000 volunteers are already registered and actively looking!

They are also seeking community partners in Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William County for the Alternative Community Service Program. Non-profits, faith-based organizations, and government agencies are welcome. Contact them at [email protected] or 703-369-5292.

We hope you have a great weekend full of fun and relaxation!

This post was provided by Volunteer Prince William. For more volunteer opportunities across the region, visit volunteerpw.org.