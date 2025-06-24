OmniRide Ridership Surges, Prompting Overcrowding Concerns on Key Commuter Routes

WOODBRIDGE, Va. –A surge in riders across OmniRide commuter bus routes is triggering overcrowding issues on several key lines, prompting officials at the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) to weigh how and where they can expand service — especially as the region heads into a busy fall season.

Speaking during the June 5 PRTC Board of Commissioners meeting, Executive Director Dr. Bob Schneider said ridership dipped slightly in May due to seasonal factors like Memorial Day and rainy weather, but overall remains strong.

“Ridership is still fantastic… We are hitting that beginning of the summer seasonal adjustment,” Schneider told the commission.

Among the standout performers is Route 981, which runs from Lake Ridge to the Pentagon and downtown D.C. — ridership on that route has doubled since January. Western express routes that operate from the University Boulevard commuter lot are carrying more than 40,000 monthly riders, while southern routes serving Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania counties have topped 30,000 riders a month.

Still, the agency is confronting the downside of growing demand: overcrowded buses.

Schneider said OmniRide recorded 74 overcrowded trips in May, all of them in the afternoon as commuters returned from D.C. to Northern Virginia.

“The issue isn’t the number of people going in — it’s everyone leaving at the same time,” he said.

The biggest pinch points are on the following routes:

Route 612 – Warrenton/Gainesville to Pentagon/Navy Yard

– Warrenton/Gainesville to Pentagon/Navy Yard Route 943 – Stafford to D.C.

– Stafford to D.C. Route 953 – Montclair to D.C.

– Montclair to D.C. Route 971 – Dale City to D.C.

Routes 612 and 943 are grant-funded, giving the agency more flexibility to add trips if needed. However, Routes 953 and 971 are locally funded, and Schneider cautioned that OmniRide currently lacks dedicated funding to expand service on those lines.

Commissioners raised questions about how ridership trends align with overall population growth. Staff explained they track commuter lot capacity and development trends — not just raw population figures — to guide service decisions. That includes monitoring ongoing residential growth along I-66 and Route 28, as well as major developments like the planned Manassas Mall redevelopment.

Officials expect to have a clearer picture of ridership patterns by mid-July.

“If the summer dip is minimal, we’re concerned that overcrowding will worsen in the fall,” Schneider added.