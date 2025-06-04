Prince William Manassas Mall Makeover: 1,000+ Apartments and Shops Coming By Potomac Local News Published June 4, 2025 at 2:30PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #Housing #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas Mall #Prince William Board of County Supervisors