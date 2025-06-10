Table for None: GOP Told to Leave Wegmans Café

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A political postcard-writing session hosted by the Fredericksburg Republican Committee at Wegmans ended prematurely on Sunday, June 8, after store staff asked the group to leave, citing company policy.

According to a statement released by Fredericksburg GOP Chair Scott Vezina, several members of the committee gathered at the 2nd-floor market café in the Fredericksburg Wegmans to eat, socialize, and write postcards in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears. Vezina said a Wegmans employee had given verbal approval beforehand, provided the group remained non-disruptive and refrained from soliciting.

However, after about 30 minutes, a manager allegedly approached the group and, upon learning about the postcard-writing activity, asked them to leave. Vezina said the group was told their actions constituted solicitation and were therefore not permitted.

“The manager was aggressive and rude in her tone and demeanor,” Vezina said in the statement. “This was an unfortunate situation that could have been easily resolved with basic courtesy and respect.”

The committee said it observed other groups using the same space for non-commercial gatherings and raised concerns over inconsistent enforcement of store policy. They called on Wegmans to clarify its rules regarding group use of seating areas and to train staff on conflict resolution.

In response to an inquiry from Potomac Local News, :

“We are aware of an incident at our Fredericksburg store yesterday,” wrote Wegmans spokeswoman Marcie Rivera in an emailed statement. “While we allow gatherings in our market cafes for customers who are socializing and enjoying our products, there are occasions when groups may be asked to leave. As a private company, we do not allow any solicitation on our property and on this occasion, the group conduct was deemed to violate our non-solicitation policy.”

The Fredericksburg Republican Committee said it would hold future postcard-writing events at a different location and reaffirmed its commitment to “peaceful civic engagement and dialogue.”

Virginia voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to elect the Commonwealth’s next governor. The race features two high-profile candidates: Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Democratic former U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger. With Governor Glenn Youngkin unable to seek re-election due to Virginia’s one-term limit for governors, the contest is expected to draw national attention as a potential bellwether for political trends heading into 2026.