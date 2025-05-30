Severe Storms and Tornado Watch in Effect Friday Night

A Tornado Watch is in effect for our area until midnight Friday, with the greatest risk for severe weather between 7 and 10 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. The National Weather Service says a band of intense thunderstorms is expected to move eastward into our region this evening, bringing the possibility of isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours, and gusty winds up to 65 mph. A Flood Watch is also in effect, and while the heaviest rain may fall north of our region, saturated ground means it won’t take much to cause localized flash flooding.

Later tonight, a second round of rain is possible, especially in northern Maryland, as the storm system’s surface low strengthens. Behind the front, blustery winds may continue overnight. Another round of showers and possibly thunderstorms is expected Saturday, though with lower coverage and intensity.

Weather Highlights: