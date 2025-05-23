Upcoming Summer Programs & Events in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – With Memorial Day ushering in the unofficial start of summer, the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department is launching a full slate of seasonal events and programs designed to bring residents and visitors outdoors.

From live music and lunch in the park to evening kayak tours and family-friendly summer camps, the city is rolling out activities for all ages and interests. “May is when the floodgates open for us,” said Callie Brown, Superintendent of Recreation, during a recent appearance on the Potomac Local Live podcast. “It’s a really exciting time.”

🧺 Picnic in the Park Returns

Every Tuesday in May and June (except Memorial Day week), Picnic in the Park invites community members to enjoy live music and lunch under the trees at Memorial Park, known locally as Kenmore Park. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches or purchase from on-site food trucks. Each week features a different theme—recently, Farm Day included live animals and educational activities. On June 3, the theme is Multicultural Day, celebrating the city’s diversity.

🚣 Full Moon & Sunset Kayaking at Mott’s Run

Back by popular demand, Fredericksburg is once again offering guided kayak experiences at Mott’s Run Reservoir. The Full Moon and Sunset Kayak events give beginners and seasoned paddlers alike a chance to enjoy the water after hours.

All gear is provided, including kayaks, paddles, and life jackets. “You don’t have to invest in expensive equipment just to try something new,” said Brown. Participants need only bring shoes that can get wet.

🎶 Concerts by Canoe: Music Meets Nature

One of the summer’s most unique events, Concerts by Canoe, transforms Mott’s Run into a floating amphitheater. Bands perform on a dock while attendees drift nearby in canoes or kayaks.

Guests can bring their own boats or rent one on-site. A $10 admission fee includes the performance, and new this year is the option to preorder charcuterie snack boxes for an on-the-water picnic. The next concert features local band Laidia on Wednesday, May 22, with more events planned in August and September.

🏊 Dixon Park Pool Opens for the Season

The Dorey Buffett Pool at Dixon Park opens to the public on Saturday, May 25, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. City residents can swim for free, while non-residents pay a small daily fee ($6 for kids and seniors, $8 for adults).

A pre-season household registration event for city residents will take place Friday evening, May 24. “It makes pool check-in much easier throughout the summer,” said Brown. Proof of residency is required.

🏕️ Summer Camps for All Ages

Summer camps begin Tuesday, May 28 and run through mid-August. With options for children as young as 3—and even special “grand camps” for grandparents and grandchildren—Fredericksburg offers a camp for every age and interest.

While some camps are already full, Brown encourages families to check for remaining spots. “There’s still time to register, and we’ve got room in a number of fun and engaging programs,” she said.

For updates, registration, and program details, visit the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page at @FredParksRec.

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