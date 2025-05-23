Buckle Up and Cheer Loud: Prince William Police Gear Up for Two Big Events

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The Prince William County Police Department is hitting the streets for two important missions in the coming weeks: keeping drivers safe and supporting Special Olympics athletes.

First up, officers are joining law enforcement across Virginia for the annual “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign, running now through June 1, 2025. According to a department announcement, officers will be out in full force during high-visibility patrols, day and night, to ensure drivers and passengers are buckled up. The campaign reminds everyone to “wear your seatbelt every time”—a message that could save lives.

New seatbelt rules are also coming soon. Starting July 1, all adults in Virginia will be required to wear seatbelts in the back seat, not just the front. The law already requires children under 8 to ride in federally approved car seats, with other safety requirements in place for kids up to age 15.

Then, on Tuesday, June 10, the department will turn its focus to a more celebratory event: the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Officers and athletes will carry the symbolic torch from the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station in Woodbridge down a 6-mile route to the Police Association Hall in Manassas, marking the local leg of the statewide run leading to the Special Olympics in Richmond.

The public is invited to line the route and cheer for the runners, who will kick off at about 9 a.m.. Special Olympics athletes will join in the final stretch, running from the driveway to the finish line.

More information on supporting or joining Team Prince William is available at Special Olympics Virginia.