Get Ready to Pay: Fees Resume at Old Mill Park and Falmouth Beach This Weekend

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Starting Memorial Day weekend, visitors heading to the Rappahannock River will notice something familiar at two popular parks: entrance and parking fees are back for the summer season.

At Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, fees will be collected Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., now through Labor Day. Non-residents—those who live outside the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County—will pay $15 per car or $5 per walk-in visitor aged 12 and up. City and county residents can enter for free with valid ID. The park remains open daily but closes from dusk to dawn.

Just across the river, Historic Port of Falmouth Park, also known as Falmouth Beach, continues its $25 parking fee for non-residents. Stafford County began collecting this fee in 2022 to cut down on crowding and parking headaches, and to make the area safer for visitors. Only credit cards are accepted, and cash is not allowed. Drivers must show a valid ID (license, military ID, or vehicle registration) with a Stafford or Fredericksburg ZIP code to park for free.

“This park is in a flood zone and was never meant to be a high-capacity destination venue,” said the Chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “While this was a difficult decision, we think charging for parking will cut down on some of the crowding… making it a safer experience for everyone.”

Designated parking is available at the park’s main lot, the gravel lot at Route 17 and U.S. Route 1, and the Grizzle Center on Butler Road.

As warm weather brings more people to the river, officials are urging visitors to stay safe while tubing, kayaking, or fishing. That means wearing life jackets, checking river conditions, and always going with a buddy. Both parks see increased activity in summer, and river safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information, visit Old Mill Park’s Entrance Fee FAQ.