From Suits to Sippy Cups: Fredericksburg’s Picnic in the Park Grows Up (and Down)

Every Tuesday, hundreds of people gather in a Fredericksburg park for one reason: lunch, music, and community. What started in the early 1990s as “Lunch at Hurkamp Park” has become a regular community event known today as Picnic in the Park. Organized by Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, the event is held on Tuesdays in May and June at Memorial (Kenmore) Park. The event was originally created by a former Parks and Recreation Director as a way for downtown employees to take a lunch break outside. Over time, it grew into a weekly event for families, drawing larger crowds and offering a wider range of activities.

When Sammy Walker took over the event planning in 2018, attendance had already outgrown Hurkamp Park. The event was relocated to Memorial Park to accommodate more people. Walker said an average of 300 to 500 people attend in May. Once school ends for the summer, attendance rises to 500 to 800 each week.

Picnic in the Park now includes themed Tuesdays, such as May 20’s Farm Day featuring a petting zoo provided by The Good Steward Farm, and the upcoming Community Day on June 10 featuring hot dog grilling by the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Department. Beach Day, scheduled for June 24, will feature sprinklers, baby pools, and other water-related activities. Themes are selected through public voting or sponsor input.

Whimsical Faces, a local face painting business run by Opheilia Gualtieri, was added as a new vendor this year. Walker called Gualtieri “the best face painter in the burg.”

Planning for the series begins in December, following the city’s annual Christmas Parade. Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation manages the event, with financial and media support from several sponsors. B101.5 and Fred Parent Magazine have been media sponsors since the event’s early years. Monetary sponsors include Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Brompton Community School, Weecycled Wardrobe, Wilderness Resort, and Fredericksburg Christian School. New sponsors in 2025 include Urban Air, Funland, and Healthy Minds Therapy.

While the City of Fredericksburg allocates funding for the series each year, the event also depends on sponsor contributions to cover costs.

Accessibility features include ADA parking, accessible restrooms, a playground, and seating close to the stage. The event is held in a residential area to allow access for attendees from nearby neighborhoods. There is no shuttle service, as the event runs for only two hours, but transportation remains a long-term goal.

The event currently takes place in May and June. A fall concert series was previously held, and organizers say it could return depending on interest and resources.

Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation plans to continue the series as long as there is community demand.