Shooting Behind Woodbridge Shopping Center Leaves Three Injured

Published May 21, 2025 at 6:56PM | Updated May 21, 2025 at 9:32PM

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Police say three men were injured in a shooting that broke out Wednesday afternoon, May 21, 2025, in a wooded area behind a busy shopping center on Smoketown Road.

According to an update from Prince William County Police, the incident occurred in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road, behind the center that includes stores such as Mom’s Organic Market and Ross Dress for Less. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds. A third victim was later confirmed.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The scene has since been secured, but a heavy police presence remains as the investigation continues. Authorities emphasized that the incident was “contained to the wooded area” and does not pose an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police.