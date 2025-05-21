Published May 21, 2025 at 5:00AM | Updated May 21, 2025 at 10:28AM

RiverFest, Trivia, and a Fresh Look at IKEA

👋 Hello from Uriah

Happy Woodbridge Wednesday!

We’ve got everything from dancing debates in Dumfries to adoptable puffballs ready to melt your heart. The Occoquan RiverFest returns soon with boat tours and duck races, and the county is pushing ahead on big projects like Fettler Park’s makeover. IKEA’s celebrating a showroom refresh, and we’ve got all the local flavor in this week’s update.

💬 Social Media News and Notes

📵 PWCS talks cell phone policy for 2025–26

Join a live webinar on May 22 to explore PWCS’ new school-year phone rules, research behind the policy, and tools for managing device use at home.

Get the details.

🦆 Occoquan RiverFest returns June 7–8

From pontoon boat rides to Duck Splash races and kid-friendly boat-making, RiverFest has something for the whole family.

See the full lineup.

🛋️ IKEA Woodbridge shows off refreshed showroom

IKEA marked the moment with a ribbon cutting and $3,000 donation to ACTS, helping families in need with food, shelter, and crisis aid.

Check it out.

🎉 Events and Features

🎶 Party like it’s 1995!

Join Prince William Ice Center for their monthly Skate-In Movie Night on June 27—it’s a retro celebration you don’t want to miss.

Roll back in time.

🧠 Think you’re a trivia champ?

Brew Republic Bierwerks hosts trivia every week—bring your A-game and battle for beer-soaked bragging rights.

Join the fun.

⛳ New to golf or need to sharpen your skills?

Potomac Shores Golf Club offers personalized lessons for adults and kids, all week long.

Book now.

🎤 Music + food trucks = Fridays at 5

Fridays at 5 is back at Sean Connaughton Plaza! Enjoy live music, good eats, and a great community vibe every Friday.

Get the schedule.

📰 Local News

🧨 ICE contract stirs heated debate

The Board of County Supervisors voted 4-3 to let ICE continue training at a county facility, drawing opposition from residents and immigrant advocates.

Full story.

🤖 Finch robots = tiny coders at Kilby

First graders coded robots to dance and navigate mazes as part of a fun, hands-on lesson in critical thinking.

Meet the mini-engineers.

🏆 Occoquan’s trivia night opens with a win

“The Quizzards” dominated the first trivia night of the season at River Mill Park. Next round: June 20.

Congrats to the winners.

🏛️ Honoring a voice for small businesses

Dimitri Boosalis is being honored for his lifetime of work championing local entrepreneurs.

Read more.

🚔 No charges in officer-involved shooting

A grand jury declined to indict a police officer in the fatal shooting of a man on Davis Ford Road.

Details here.

🕺 Dumfries delays vote on dancing ban

The Town Council postponed a decision on a requirement that anyone under 18 be accompanied by an adult at outdoor concerts and festivals.

Why it matters.

🌳 Fettler Park to get major upgrade

A revitalization plan for the Woodbridge park includes new amenities and improved community space.

What’s coming.

🐾 Adoptable Pet of the Week

🐶 Fluffy Pomeranian mix pups need homes!

Four adorable and energetic fluffballs are up for adoption this week. They’re cuddly, curious, and ready to make you smile.

See the pups.

💌 We Want to Hear From You

Got a news tip, a photo, or an event to share? I’d love to hear from you.

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That’s all for now. We’ll see you later today at 4 o’clock with the day’s latest news. Thanks for reading and supporting local journalism in our communities.