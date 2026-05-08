Supervisor’s Developer Job Raises Data Center Concerns

“It obviously raises questions. It’s not a good look at all,” Prince William Times reported. “Even if it’s not a legal conflict of interest, … it raises questions about his ethical participation in everything data-center-related.”

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who serves on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, works as director of government affairs for Reston-based Ryan Stuart Development. The firm bought a 235-acre West Virginia property in April for $2.3 million and is marketing it for data centers. Boddye briefed the Charles Town Utility Board on the project last month, discussing water use and mitigation measures. Legal experts say no Virginia conflict of interest exists without a direct tie to county projects, though some residents question the ethics and perception.

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