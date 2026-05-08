Manassas Park High School Graduation Relocates to Friday, June 5; City Garage Serves as Shuttle Hub

Manassas Park families attending this year’s high school graduation will enjoy a more convenient evening ceremony instead of the traditional Saturday morning.

City Manager Carl Cole announced at the May 5 governing body meeting that Manassas Park High School’s graduation has moved to Friday evening, June 5, with shuttle operations centered at the city’s four-story parking garage.

The schedule change results from limited availability at Osbourn Park High School, which previously served as the primary parking and shuttle hub. That Prince William County Public Schools facility is unavailable on Friday evening, so the city is using its downtown parking facilities as the main drop-off and pick-up point.

Shuttle and parking logistics: Buses will begin running from the city garage and adjacent open parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on June 5. Families are encouraged to arrive early — ideally by 5 p.m. — as traffic will increase quickly. Attendees may also drive directly to the garage, though the free shuttle is recommended to minimize congestion near the high school.

The centrally located garage provides ample parking, serving as a practical hub for families, guests, and graduates. Cole stressed the city’s focus on straightforward, family-friendly logistics despite the date shift.

Helpful tips for families

Arrive early and allow extra time for parking and boarding.

Dress comfortably for an evening ceremony.

Coordinate ride-sharing or a designated pick-up time to ease departures.

Check the city’s website or new calendar widget for any last-minute updates.

This adjustment preserves the celebratory atmosphere while adapting to venue constraints. City officials anticipate smooth operations thanks to the convenient garage location and dedicated shuttles.

Graduation remains a major milestone for Manassas Park students and their families. With clear logistics in place, attendees can focus on celebrating their graduates.