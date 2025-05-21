Fluffy Pomeranian Mix Puppies Hit Adoption Floor at Prince William Animal Shelter

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Four playful pups are looking for their forever homes starting today at the Prince William County Animal Shelter.
These 10-week-old bundles of joy—one male and three females—are a fluffy mix of 79% Pomeranian, 14% American Eskimo, and a touch of Terrier, Spaniel, and Chihuahua. While their DNA is diverse, their irresistible charm is 100% ADORABLE.
The puppies will be available for adoption when the shelter opens at 11 a.m. today. If you’re looking to add a sweet new member to your family, now is the perfect time to visit.
📍 Location:
Prince William County Animal Shelter
14807 Bristow Road
Manassas, VA 20112
📞 Contact:
Visit pwcva.gov/department/animal-services for more information on adoption requirements and procedures.
Come meet your new best friend!