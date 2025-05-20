After six months of analysis, Prince William County has released its findings on the Fettler Park area in hopes of boosting the vital corridor in the Potomac District.

According to a press release on May 8, the county’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism worked with outside firms Hunden Partners and Convergence Design to better understand the supply and demand in the area, the opportunities available in the corridor and what was needed to revitalize the area to create a Small Area Plan.

“The study notes that heavy traffic on nearby major roadways creates significant visibility for potential retailers, while the growing local population ensures a strong customer base,” the release states.

The study stated that the Fettler Park area’s population increased 29.2% from 2010 to 2024, while the county’s population increased only 25%. Along Interstate 95 in the study area, nearly 190,000 vehicles pass through each day, the study states.

The study revealed that the county should focus on retail and mixed-use development – including multi-family housing, new retail options, pedestrian-friendly shopping areas and new grocery options – family entertainment, sports tourism and residential development.

“While Prince William County has several sports facilities, they primarily serve the community and lack the capacity for larger regional events,” the study summary reads. “This gap underscores the need for additional, larger venues capable of accommodating regional tournaments, which would attract more visitors and boost tourism in the county. The gaming industry represents a major attraction for the local population and is poised for continued growth as new gaming facilities open.”

The study also encouraged the county to steer away from adding data centers and office space in the area.

“Data centers represent the highest revenue potential but do not align well with county diversification goals. … The current market opportunity for new office space is low, and speculative office development is not recommended due to high vacancy rates and stagnant growth,” the press release states.

And, the study heard from local stakeholders and the broader market to see how Fettler Park could improve to draw more business and visitors to the area.

“There is a desire for a more walkable mixed-use environment in the area and more affordable for-rent multifamily development due to the concentration of higher-priced new for-sale supply existing in the market and in the development pipeline,” a summary of local collective feedback in the study states. “Any new mixed-use development should also include the activation of ample outdoor public gathering space, with walking trails and lush landscaping.”

“A walkable, dense, more upscale mixed-use development with multifamily over retail is highly desired in the broader market and is lacking in and around the Study Area. More and more, residents want a live, work, play atmosphere, especially among younger demographics,” the broader market feedback states.

These findings will be used to inform the upcoming Small Area Plan for Fettler Park, which will help the county selected a preferred development scenario, guide planning for transportation, design public spaces and develop an “inspiring overall vision for the site area,” according to the press release.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey will be taking feedback on the study at her upcoming town hall event on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held at the Southbridge Community Association Center at 17325 River Ridge Blvd. in Dumfries.