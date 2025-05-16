No Dancing Ban Here: Dumfries Delays Festival Rule Change





DUMFRIES, Va. – In the 1984 movie Footloose, a small town famously banned dancing, sparking pushback from teens who just wanted to have fun. This week in Dumfries, a similar debate surfaced over whether the small town is going too far with proposed new rules for music festivals.

During its May 6, 2025, meeting, the Dumfries Town Council held a public hearing on a proposal to revise the town’s Musical and Entertainment Festivals Ordinance. Among the proposed changes is a requirement that anyone under 18 be accompanied by an adult at outdoor concerts and festivals.

Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson questioned whether the rule would apply to the town’s popular concert series at Garrison Park. She asked, “How would the changes to this ordinance affect that event space? Because when you have an event space, then you’re talking about every weekend, there’s a dance of some sort.”

Nickerson also suggested that the town proactively communicate updates to local businesses and event organizers.

Town Attorney Ramona Lucas said the town already requires public safety plans and performance bonds for permitted events but does not currently require liability insurance. She confirmed the proposed changes were part of a larger review of the Town Code.

Council members asked for revisions to clarify:

Whether small private gatherings, like family reunions or church picnics with music, would be affected.

What kind of event insurance would be required?

Who is responsible for safety and security at permitted events?

The council voted unanimously to postpone the public hearing to its next meeting, allowing staff time to prepare a revised draft.

Town Manager Gets New Leasing Authority

The Council also approved two other ordinances granting the Town Manager new authority to:

Lease or donate surplus town property to government agencies in Virginia for up to 36 months without prior Council approval.

Approve short-term leases of town-owned spaces or equipment, with annual reporting to the Council.

Town Attorney Ramona Lucas said the updates were intended to speed up routine transactions by reducing unnecessary delays.

Political Groups Get Dance Hall Exemption

The Council also voted to update its Public Dance Hall Ordinance, which governs who can host public dances. The changes move oversight from the Town Clerk to the Zoning Administrator and update safety rules.

Chair Pro Tem Selonia Miles proposed adding an exemption for political organizations, including campaign and political action committees, as long as they meet public safety requirements. The Council approved the amendment.

The Council plans to revisit the festival ordinance at its next meeting, after staff revise the proposal to address concerns about youth participation, liability coverage, and clear enforcement.