Prince William Parks Offering Free Fun for Longest Day of the Year

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Prince William County Parks & Recreation is inviting residents to get outside — both to enjoy free summer fun and to help shape the future of the county’s trails and blueways system.

On Thursday, May 29, the department will host a Countywide Trails Planning Charette from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center (14715 Bristow Rd, Manassas). The interactive public meeting is the first step in updating the Countywide Trails Master Plan, and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to weigh in on what connections the county should prioritize. Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, or paddling, this is your chance to help expand and improve local trails and water access.

Prince William County’s trail network includes more than 100 miles of paved and natural surface trails spread across over 50 parks and natural areas. The system includes popular routes like the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk and the Broad Run trail network, offering everything from scenic views and wildlife spotting to fitness and commuter paths. The county’s “blueways” — water trails for kayaking and canoeing — are also an important part of the outdoor experience, especially along the Occoquan and Potomac rivers.

Then, on Thursday, June 20, Parks & Rec will take part in Play All Day VA, a statewide celebration of the summer solstice with a full day of free activities. According to a post from the department, the lineup includes Storytime & STEM, Jr. Lifeguard Day, and an Adaptive Splash and Play session, which is already nearly full. Some programs, like Fun with Art and the Kid Fit Party, are waitlisted due to high demand, and others — including Water Safety Day and Eco Explorer — are filling up quickly. Registration is required and can be completed on the Parks & Rec website.