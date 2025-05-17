Big Changes Coming to Spotsylvania Bus Routes Starting May 19

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FXBGo!) is rolling out route realignments and a new route naming system for its Spotsylvania County bus service, with changes set to take effect on May 19, 2025.

According to FXBGo!, the adjustments come after extensive community feedback gathered through its Transit Strategic Plan. The updated routes aim to streamline service, reduce travel times, and better connect riders to key destinations throughout Spotsylvania County.

As part of the update, FXBGo! will retire letter-based route names, switching to a number-only naming system designed to make navigating the system easier for riders. New maps and updated schedules reflecting the changes will be available at Central Station and online at rideFXBGO.com.

“Our riders have been very instrumental in helping us to shape changes that will benefit the entire system. We are certain that the changes to the Spotsylvania Routes will have a positive impact on how our customers utilize the system,” said Jamie Jackson, Director of Public Transit and Transportation for FXBGo!

For more information about the route changes or to view updated maps and schedules, visit ridefxbgo.com or follow FXBGo! on Facebook.

FXBGo! Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FXBGo) is the public transportation provider serving the Fredericksburg region, including the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County. FXBGo offers a network of affordable and reliable fixed-route bus services, ADA-compliant paratransit services, and specialized transportation options designed to meet the needs of residents, commuters, students, and visitors.