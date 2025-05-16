Stafford School Board Makes It Easier for Bus Employees to Bring Children on Board

The updated policy, Policy 7205 – Access to Division Transportation Services, now allows not only bus drivers but also bus attendants to bring their minor child or grandchild on board during their assigned routes. This change, approved as part of the Board’s consent agenda, builds on the previous rule that limited this option to preschool-aged children of bus drivers only.
What’s Changing?
According to the school division, the policy now:
- Expands eligibility to include both bus drivers and bus attendants, not just drivers.
- Lifts the preschool age restriction, applying to any minor child or grandchild.
- Requires a signed waiver from the employee and, for grandchildren, from the child’s parent or guardian as well.
- Gives the Superintendent or designee final say on whether to approve or revoke the permission on a case-by-case basis.
Safety and Liability Measures Remain
The policy still requires employees to sign a hold-harmless agreement, protecting the school division from legal claims related to the child’s presence on the bus.
School officials say the amendment reflects the Board’s commitment to supporting staff while keeping operational and safety standards in place.