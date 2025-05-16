Stafford School Board Makes It Easier for Bus Employees to Bring Children on Board

In an effort to help transportation employees balance work and family, the Stafford County School Board unanimously approved changes to its bus rider policy on Tuesday, May 14, 2025.

The updated policy, Policy 7205 – Access to Division Transportation Services, now allows not only bus drivers but also bus attendants to bring their minor child or grandchild on board during their assigned routes. This change, approved as part of the Board’s consent agenda, builds on the previous rule that limited this option to preschool-aged children of bus drivers only.

What’s Changing?

According to the school division, the policy now: