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Stafford School Board Makes It Easier for Bus Employees to Bring Children on Board

By Jazbia Chaudhry
STAFFORD, Va. – In an effort to help transportation employees balance work and family, the Stafford County School Board unanimously approved changes to its bus rider policy on Tuesday, May 14, 2025.

The updated policy, Policy 7205 – Access to Division Transportation Services, now allows not only bus drivers but also bus attendants to bring their minor child or grandchild on board during their assigned routes. This change, approved as part of the Board’s consent agenda, builds on the previous rule that limited this option to preschool-aged children of bus drivers only.

What’s Changing?

According to the school division, the policy now:

  • Expands eligibility to include both bus drivers and bus attendants, not just drivers.
  • Lifts the preschool age restriction, applying to any minor child or grandchild.
  • Requires a signed waiver from the employee and, for grandchildren, from the child’s parent or guardian as well.
  • Gives the Superintendent or designee final say on whether to approve or revoke the permission on a case-by-case basis.
The school division says these changes are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the face of ongoing bus driver shortages across Virginia. Allowing employees to bring their children or grandchildren to work is seen as a way to reduce barriers for those with childcare needs.
Safety and Liability Measures Remain

The policy still requires employees to sign a hold-harmless agreement, protecting the school division from legal claims related to the child’s presence on the bus.
School officials say the amendment reflects the Board’s commitment to supporting staff while keeping operational and safety standards in place.

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