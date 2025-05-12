Stafford Narrowly Approves $2.95M Warehouse Purchase Despite Pushback

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved a $2.95 million warehouse purchase on Blackjack Road, siding with school officials who say the facility is essential to meet the district’s growing infrastructure needs, despite concerns from some supervisors who argued the deal was rushed and overpriced.

In a 4-3 vote, the board passed Resolution R25-105, authorizing Stafford County Public Schools to use leftover funds from its FY2024 budget to buy the building at 42 Blackjack Road. The warehouse currently houses several school division operations, including IT storage, bus driver training, and nutrition services. School leaders say owning the space will end the need to rent it and provide a long-term solution as the division grows.

Supporters Say It’s a Smart Investment

Supervisors, including Board Chairman Deuntay Diggs, Vice Chair Tinesha Allen, and Monica Gary, backed the purchase, calling it a strategic investment in the district’s future.

“With three new schools coming online, the demand for storage and training space will only grow,” Allen said. “If we don’t buy this now, we’ll pay even more later.”

The school division currently pays $125,000 per year to lease the property. Based on recent market research, officials estimate it could cost up to $500,000 annually to lease a similar space. A third-party appraisal supported the $2.95 million price tag, and the division is under contract to close on the building by May 15, 2025.

“This makes financial sense,” Gary added. “We’re going to need space, and we already know this one works.”

Opponents Cite Higher Priorities and Lack of Process

Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Meg Bohmke, and Darrell English opposed the deal, arguing the money would be better spent on long-overdue repairs at existing schools—especially Hartwood Elementary, which still serves students but needs significant upgrades.

“I just can’t support putting $3 million into another building when we’ve got 3R [repair, replace, renovate] projects stacking up,” English said.

Vanuch questioned the speed of the decision and noted that the property was assessed at only $1.3 million before negotiations began. “This feels like another case of the county being pushed into a fast decision without exploring more affordable options,” she said.

Both Vanuch and Bohmke suggested alternatives like retrofitting vacant buildings or using trailers.

Balancing Growth with Immediate Needs

The building includes a training room used multiple days per week for school bus driver education, a program in high demand amid a statewide driver shortage. School officials also mentioned the possibility of sharing the space with county departments to save on rental costs, though office space is limited.

A motion to deny the purchase failed, and the board ultimately approved a substitute motion to proceed with the deal despite lingering questions about long-term value and future use.

The building is expected to be transferred to the school division before the May 15 closing date. Officials say it will continue to support operations like transportation training and IT services, and be flexible enough to adapt to future needs.