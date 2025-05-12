Motorcyclist Killed in Crash at Minnieville and Prince William Parkway

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a collision at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 10. Investigators say the rider of a 2019 Indian FTR 1200 motorcycle was heading east on Minnieville Road when he ran a red light at Prince William Parkway. At the same time, a 2019 Kia Soul, traveling westbound, began turning left onto Prince William Parkway when the two vehicles collided.

Police say the impact threw the rider from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia Soul, a 61-year-old woman from Woodbridge, and her passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 28-year-old Christian Alexis Zayas of Woodbridge.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department as the investigation continues.