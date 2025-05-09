Fredericksburg Lawyer Speaks Out After Cemetery Vandalized

Updated Saturday, May 10, 2025 –

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A Fredericksburg attorney is speaking out after discovering a personal connection to the latest vandalism at the historic Fredericksburg City Cemetery, where at least 15 grave markers were toppled or damaged in an incident that could cost upwards of $20,000 to repair.

Jason Pelt, of Norton Pelt Attorneys, posted a video to Facebook after visiting the cemetery on Washington Avenue, just blocks from his office. Pelt pointed out damage to a grave belonging to a six-year-old girl who died in 1890, part of the Martin family he honors with a framed photo in his law office.

“Come on in close, because this right here, that’s Ella Martin,” said Pelt in his video, showing the family portrait that hangs in his reception area at 1103 Princess Anne Street. “I see her every day, and I hate that her grave was desecrated. It saddens me.”

City Cemetery, Not the Confederate Cemetery

According to a statement from Florence Barnick, a board member for the Fredericksburg Cemetery Co., Inc., the vandalism occurred sometime between the night of May 3 and the early morning of May 4. The Fredericksburg City Cemetery, located at 1000 Washington Avenue, is often confused with the neighboring Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery at 1100 Washington Avenue, but the two are separate cemeteries maintained by different nonprofit organizations.

The City Cemetery, established in 1844, remains an active burial ground but relies heavily on donations and grants for maintenance and preservation. “Unfortunately, the cemetery does not typically raise enough money to cover mass vandalism incidents like this,” Barnick stated, encouraging the community to donate through the cemetery’s website at fredericksburgcitycemetery.org.

Investigation Details

Security cameras on the property were obscured by heavy rain the night of the incident, limiting surveillance footage. However, around May 6, Virginia State Police bloodhounds picked up a scent while officers were in the area for unrelated training. The dogs tracked the suspect’s route through the cemetery, confirming an exit near 1007 Kenmore Avenue, where a neighbor reported finding a gate left open that night.

Fredericksburg Police took the official report on May 6, and the investigation remains open. Authorities estimate the damage could exceed $20,000, with some stones—including prominent crosses and markers of former Fredericksburg mayors—requiring specialized restoration work.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fredericksburg police.