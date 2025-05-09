Driver Charged in Fatal Woodbridge Crash That Killed 32-Year-Old Woman

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Police have charged a Woodbridge man with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving after a crash earlier this month that killed a 32-year-old woman.

According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department, the crash happened on May 1 at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Barksdale Street in Woodbridge. Investigators say the driver of a 2020 Honda Civic, identified as 23-year-old Luis Alejandro Anariba, was speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the posted 45 mph speed limit when the collision occurred.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic was making a left turn toward Barksdale Street when the two vehicles collided. A passenger in the 2008 Honda, identified as Evangelina Castro, 32, of Woodbridge, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She later died at the hospital. The driver of that car, a 34-year-old man from Woodbridge, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anariba, who remained at the scene and was not injured, was arrested on May 8. He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.