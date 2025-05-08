Date Night Spotlight: The Spot at Belmont Bay in Woodbridge

A Waterside Escape for Romance and Relaxation

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Belmont Bay, The Spot at Belmont Bay near the water is quaint and charming. Whether you’re arriving by boat or strolling in from the neighborhood, this locally owned gem invites couples to unwind with handcrafted cocktails, scratch-made dishes, and a view that turns every meal into a mini getaway. With a cozy indoor space and a breezy outdoor patio, it’s the perfect setting for a romantic evening or a laid-back date night.

Three-Course Date Night Menu

Starter: French Dip Sliders

Tender braised beef, sautéed onions, and white cheddar on a club roll, served with a rich mushroom au jus for dipping. A savory beginning that sets the tone for the evening.

Main Course: Mongolian Pork Sandwich

Succulent roasted pork shoulder glazed in a sweet and sour Mongolian sauce, topped with pickled slaw featuring daikon radish, carrots, and onions, all nestled in a fresh sub roll. A flavorful fusion that delights the palate.

Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake Cream Soda

A delightful blend of cream soda, strawberry syrup, and vanilla creamer, offering a sweet and fizzy finale to your meal.

Ambiance & Experience

The Spot at Belmont Bay exudes a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. Inside, you’ll find a cozy and trendy setting, while the outdoor patio provides picturesque views of the marina. The venue hosts a variety of events, including Monday Bingo Nights, Wednesday “Corks and Conversations,” Thursday Trivia, and Sunday Brunch, adding a lively touch to your dining experience.

Reservation & Visitor Info

Address: 551 Harbor Side St, Woodbridge

Phone: 703-491-7768

Hours: Monday–Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Reservations: Recommended for events and weekends.

Dress Code: Smart casual.

Pro Tip: Arrive early to enjoy the sunset over the bay from the patio, and check their calendar for special events like wine and dinner pairings.

Share Your Experience

Capture your date night moments at The Spot at Belmont Bay and share them on social media using #DateNightSpotlight. We’d love to hear about your favorite dishes and memories—leave a comment below!