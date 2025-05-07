Major Kevin Hughart Retires After 35 Years; Major Jaime Pavol Steps Up as New Assistant Chief

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – After more than three decades of dedicated service, Major Kevin Hughart is retiring from the Prince William County Police Department, closing a chapter defined by integrity, mentorship, and community leadership. Stepping into his role is Major Jaime Pavol, a 22-year department veteran and county native who will serve as the new Assistant Chief of the Support Services Division.

Major Hughart began his public service in the U.S. Army, serving four years with the elite 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard.” In 1989, he joined the Prince William County Police Department and graduated from session #74 of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. He started his career in Eastern District Operations as a patrol officer, later becoming an auto theft detective.

Over the years, Hughart climbed the ranks—earning the title of sergeant in 1998 and eventually being promoted to major in 2014. During his career, he held leadership roles in Internal Affairs, Criminal Investigations, and Operations, eventually overseeing all three divisions of the department. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University and completed numerous advanced law enforcement leadership programs, including the FBI National Academy (session #227).

Known for his courage, compassion, and commitment to public service, Hughart inspired countless officers and even passed on the torch to the next generation—two of his sons currently serve as officers in the department. Reflecting on his retirement, Hughart shared, “My legacy is leaving policing in the hands of my sons to carry on from here.”

Succeeding him is Major Jaime Pavol, who officially assumes her new role as Assistant Chief on May 17, 2025. Pavol began her career with the department in 2003, initially working as a patrol officer in the Operations Division. She went on to serve as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and was promoted to sergeant in 2010, taking on roles in patrol, youth services, recruiting, and training.

By 2019, Pavol had risen to command-level positions, including leading the Special Victims Bureau and serving as Deputy Commander in Personnel. In 2023, she was promoted to captain, most recently overseeing planning and strategic services within the Special Operations Bureau.

Pavol’s service extends beyond her official duties—she has played an active role in the Peer Support Team, Incident Management Team, and the Women’s Mentorship Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bluefield College and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond, and other prestigious law enforcement leadership programs.

In her new role, Pavol will lead the Support Services Division, overseeing the Administrative Bureau, Animal Control Bureau, Criminal Justice Academy, and Personnel Bureau. Meanwhile, Major Jacques Poirier, appointed in 2024, will take over command of the Operations Division.