Special Olympics Torch Run Today on Route 1

“Use caution Rt 1 southbound from 8:00 am to 10:30 am as runners will be in the area from Fredericksburg to the Caroline County line,” the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reported today. “Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will be running in our annual Torch Run this morning, which raises funds and awareness for the Special Olympics,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The torch run is traveling southbound on Richmond Highway (Route 1) this morning, June 5, with law enforcement support in both Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. Motorists should watch for police direction and feel free to cheer on the participants.

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