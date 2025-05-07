Fresh Produce, Local Goods Coming to Woodbridge Hospital Parking Lot Every Thursday

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A new farmers market is sprouting up at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, bringing fresh food and community spirit to the heart of Woodbridge.

Starting Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Long Family Farmers Market will operate weekly from 2 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s main parking lot at 2300 Opitz Boulevard. The market will run every Thursday through September.

According to a release from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, the new market aims to support healthy living and local entrepreneurship. Run by Long Family Markets, a veteran- and family-owned business based in Stafford County, the market features vendors who only sell items that are made, baked, or grown themselves.

Robin Long, co-founder of Long Family Markets, said the expansion to Woodbridge reflects the company’s mission to build stronger communities through food. “Growth has always meant more than just adding tents or vendors. It means deepening our connection with the community,” Long said in the release.

The Woodbridge market will offer a wide variety of goods, including fresh meats, eggs, seafood, cheeses, honey, baked goods, produce, and handmade artisan items like soaps, candles, and home décor. The market also accepts SNAP/EBT benefits, offering double the value for produce purchases to help families stretch their grocery dollars.

Sentara leaders say the market aligns with their mission to improve health every day. “Many people on the hospital team are looking forward to the thriving marketplace that will be available right in our own parking lot,” said SNVMC President Jeff Joyner.

With this addition, Long Family Markets now operates six weekly locations across Northern Virginia, including markets in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Quantico, King George, Spotsylvania, and now Woodbridge.