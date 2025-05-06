How Stafford Schools Are Adapting for English Learners and Students with Disabilities

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our exclusive five-part series, “A Conversation with the Superintendent,” featuring an in-depth interview with Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. In this series, we explore Dr. Smith’s vision, challenges, and priorities—from fixing school transportation to addressing equity gaps, funding shortages, and the future of education in Stafford County. New articles are published weekly.

Part 3: Reaching Every Learner — Special Education, ESL, and Academic Equity

More than one-third of Stafford’s students are English language learners or have a disability. That reality shapes many of the division’s challenges—and opportunities.

“These students require more support,” said Dr. Smith. “And we’re required by law to meet their needs.”

By the numbers:

21% of students have an IEP or 504 plan.

14% are English learners.

116 languages are spoken across the division.

Spanish is the most common language, but others like Arabic, Dari, Pashto, and Urdu are also prevalent. The district doesn’t collect citizenship status and serves all students, regardless of background. New state mandates require Stafford to hire 36.5 ESL positions to meet minimum staffing standards in FY2026—a $3 million funding obligation.

Smith says the district has made progress on compliance and instructional quality, but achievement gaps persist—especially among students with disabilities.“We have to think differently about instruction,” he said. “What works for a middle school student with autism is different than what works for a student with an intellectual disability.”

The district is responding with a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) and data-driven school improvement plans, both aimed at better meeting individual needs.

Thank you for reading. We hope this series helps you stay informed about the future of Stafford County Public Schools. To get the latest updates from Potomac Local News—including the next part of this series— Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/