Manassas’ Harris Pavilion is about to be the host to some of the summer’s hottest events.
The city is kicking off the first of its Summer Concert Series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the Shane Gamble Duo. But this isn’t the only Tuesday concert.
Manassas is hosting an “Acoustic Tuesday” concert each week at 7 p.m. until Sept. 9, along with “Fresh Music Fridays,” “Saturday Night Concert Series” and “Sunday Funday Concerts.”
Here’s a list of all of the events at Harris Pavilion this summer so you don’t miss a single one.
The City of Manassas has stated on its flyer that events may be added as the summer progresses, so make sure to check its website for the most up-to-date information.
Acoustic Tuesdays (7 p.m.)
- May 6 (Today): Shane Gamble Duo
- May 13: Rook Richards
- May 20: Patty Reese
- May 27: Chris Compton Duo
- June 3: Chesapeake Sons
- June 10: Natalie Brooke
- June 17: Shane Gamble
- June 24: Jason Masi
- July 1: Travis Tucker
- July 8: Enslow Duo
- July 15: Kevin Koa
- July 22: Grayson Moon Duo
- July 29: Shane Gamble
- Aug. 12: Gary Smallwood
- Aug. 19: Ryan Sill
- Aug. 26: Levi Stephens
- Sept. 2: Zack Jones Duo
- Sept. 9: Shane Gamble Duo
Fresh Music Fridays (7 p.m.)
- Aug. 8: The Twangtown Paramours
Saturday Night Concert Series (7 p.m.)
- Aug. 9: Special Occasions
- Aug. 23: Beatlegacy
- Sept. 6: U.S. Navy Band
- Sept. 13: Silver Tones Swing Band
Sunday Funday Concerts (3 p.m.)
- Aug. 3: Mike Parker
- Aug. 24: Kings Park
- Aug. 31: Manassas Symphony Orchestra
- Sept. 14: Dulcetones
- Sept. 28: Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra
Other events
- Equality Prince William Pride Festival: May 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
- 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Festival: June 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.