Don’t Miss These Concerts and Events at Harris Pavilion

Manassas’ Harris Pavilion is about to be the host to some of the summer’s hottest events.

The city is kicking off the first of its Summer Concert Series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the Shane Gamble Duo. But this isn’t the only Tuesday concert.

Manassas is hosting an “Acoustic Tuesday” concert each week at 7 p.m. until Sept. 9, along with “Fresh Music Fridays,” “Saturday Night Concert Series” and “Sunday Funday Concerts.”

Here’s a list of all of the events at Harris Pavilion this summer so you don’t miss a single one.

The City of Manassas has stated on its flyer that events may be added as the summer progresses, so make sure to check its website for the most up-to-date information.

Acoustic Tuesdays (7 p.m.)

May 6 (Today): Shane Gamble Duo

Shane Gamble Duo May 13: Rook Richards

Rook Richards May 20: Patty Reese

Patty Reese May 27: Chris Compton Duo

Chris Compton Duo June 3: Chesapeake Sons

Chesapeake Sons June 10: Natalie Brooke

Natalie Brooke June 17: Shane Gamble

Shane Gamble June 24: Jason Masi

Jason Masi July 1: Travis Tucker

Travis Tucker July 8: Enslow Duo

Enslow Duo July 15: Kevin Koa

Kevin Koa July 22: Grayson Moon Duo

Grayson Moon Duo July 29: Shane Gamble

Shane Gamble Aug. 12: Gary Smallwood

Gary Smallwood Aug. 19: Ryan Sill

Ryan Sill Aug. 26: Levi Stephens

Levi Stephens Sept. 2: Zack Jones Duo

Zack Jones Duo Sept. 9: Shane Gamble Duo

Fresh Music Fridays (7 p.m.)

Aug. 8: The Twangtown Paramours

Saturday Night Concert Series (7 p.m.)

Aug. 9: Special Occasions

Special Occasions Aug. 23: Beatlegacy

Beatlegacy Sept. 6: U.S. Navy Band

U.S. Navy Band Sept. 13: Silver Tones Swing Band

Sunday Funday Concerts (3 p.m.)

Aug. 3: Mike Parker

Mike Parker Aug. 24: Kings Park

Kings Park Aug. 31: Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Manassas Symphony Orchestra Sept. 14: Dulcetones

Dulcetones Sept. 28: Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra

Other events