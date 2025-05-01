May will be a fun month around Prince William County and Manassas with several meetings and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.
Thursday (May 1)
- Backyard Birds Scavenger Hunt, All day through May 31 (Bull Run Library)
- Crafting with Cricut: Mother’s Day Cards, 2 to 3 p.m. (Central Library)
Friday (May 2)
- Gel Plate Printing Workshop, 2 to 3 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- First Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Can You Grok?! This?, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual)
Saturday (May 3)
- Family Archery, 9 to 11 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Nature Seekers, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Mugs for Mom, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Lake Ridge Library)
- A Star Wars Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Old Town Manassas Art Show & Craft Spring Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mariachis Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, 5 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 4 (Sunday)
- Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 5
- Fallen Officer Tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. (Bristow)
May 6
- Pattern Reading 101, 6 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert, 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 7
May 8
- Walk with a Doc, Noon to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
May 9
- Stuffed Animal Slumber Party, All day (Lake Ridge Library)
- Drive-In Movie in the Park, 8 to 10 p.m. (Manassas)
May 10
- Seals on Wheels, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Model Railroad Program, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Draft Your Own Pattern 101, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Golden Hour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
May 11
- International Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 12
- Project Lifesaver Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Haymarket)
- Miniature Painting Sessions, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
- Flower Full Moon Yoga, 8 to 9:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
May 13
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Sew Tuesday: Bookmarks, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert, 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 14
- Pendants Pending, 5 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
May 15
- Watercolor Collaborative, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)
May 17
- Free Paper Shredding for Residents, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Nokesville Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jazz Society (One Man Band), 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Triangle)
- Equality Prince William Pride Festival, Noon to 4 p.m. (Greater Prince William County)
- Father Daughter Dance, 6 to 8:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
May 19
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
May 20
- Walk and Wear Purple Day, 8 to 10 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert, 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 21
- Crochet and Coffee, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)
- Prince William School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
May 23
- Knitting with Tanis Gray, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central Library)
May 24
- Adaptive Flatwater Kayaking, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. (Woodbridge)
May 27
- Wood Carving Club Night, 5 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- NOVA Novels, 6 to 7 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert, 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
May 30
- Family Movie in the Park (Mufasa: The Lion King), 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
May 31
- Watercolor III with Mark Murphy, 1 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)