Events Around Prince William, Manassas in May

May will be a fun month around Prince William County and Manassas with several meetings and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.

Thursday (May 1)

Friday (May 2)

Saturday (May 3)

May 4 (Sunday)

Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)

May 5

Fallen Officer Tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. (Bristow)

May 6

Pattern Reading 101, 6 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)

Acoustic Tuesday Concert, 7 p.m. (Manassas City)

May 7

Prince William School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

May 8

Walk with a Doc, Noon to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)

May 9

May 10

May 11

International Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)

May 12

May 13

May 14

Pendants Pending, 5 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)

May 15

Watercolor Collaborative, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)

May 17

May 19

May 20

May 21

May 23

Knitting with Tanis Gray, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central Library)

May 24

Adaptive Flatwater Kayaking, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. (Woodbridge)

May 27

May 30

May 31