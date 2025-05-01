Manassas

Events Around Prince William, Manassas in May

By Caitlyn Meisner

[AXP Photography via Pexels]
May will be a fun month around Prince William County and Manassas with several meetings and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.

Thursday (May 1)

Friday (May 2)

Saturday (May 3)

May 4 (Sunday)

May 5

May 6

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 10

May 11

May 12

May 13

May 14

May 15

May 17

May 19

May 20

May 21

May 23

May 24

May 27

May 30

May 31

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