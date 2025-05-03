Parents Charged with Murder After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Hotel Room

DUMFRIES, Va. – A two-year-old girl was found dead at the Red Roof Inn in Dumfries earlier this month, prompting a homicide investigation that led to the arrest of both of her parents on multiple felony charges, including murder and child neglect.

According to Prince William County Police, officers were called to the hotel at 17113 Dumfries Road on April 16 at 4:29 p.m. after fire and rescue crews reported the child was deceased. Preliminary findings showed no visible signs of trauma or immediate medical issues. A second child, under the age of six, was also in the room and was unharmed. That child has since been placed in the care of trusted parties.

Police found an unsecured firearm inside the hotel room. An autopsy later revealed the toddler had fentanyl in her heart blood, according to toxicology results received on April 29.

The investigation found that while the child’s mother contacted emergency services, the father allegedly removed items from the room before first responders arrived. Authorities worked in coordination with Child Protective Services and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office before issuing arrest warrants.

On May 1, police arrested William Nathaniel Fuller, 28, and Markita Ayanna Williams, 25, both of no fixed address. They were taken into custody in the Dumfries area without incident by detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Fuller is charged with felony murder, felony child neglect, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs. Williams faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect, and possession of schedule I/II drugs. Both are being held without bond, and court dates are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.