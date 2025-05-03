Governor’s Veto Derails Occoquan Riverwalk Expansion, Stormwater Project Still in Limbo

OCCOQUAN, Va. – Plans to extend the popular Occoquan Riverwalk have hit a major roadblock after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed $1.2 million in state funding that town leaders had counted on to move the project forward.

The veto was one of 37 line-item cuts to the bipartisan budget recently passed by the General Assembly. Governor Youngkin justified the cuts, totaling $900 million, as necessary due to “short-term risks as President Trump resets both fiscal spending in Washington and trade policies.”

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta shared the news in a statement to residents, expressing disappointment but also gratitude to Delegate Briana Sewell for championing the project in Richmond. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to seek economic development support for this important town and regional effort,” Porta said.

In an exclusive interview with Potomac Local News, Mayor Porta said the town had spent the past two years developing a detailed plan to build out the Riverwalk, which would expand public access along the waterfront and boost walkability in the historic town center. The total project cost is estimated at $1.5 million, and the town has already invested $110,000 toward early planning and design. While Occoquan has up to $300,000 it can dedicate, the remainder was expected to come from the now-vetoed state funds.

“We don’t have the money to do this ourselves,” Porta said. “We’re looking for grant opportunities.”

The town also faces delays on a separate, federally funded stormwater treatment project aimed at repairing aging infrastructure — some pipes dating back to the 1930s. The funding was awarded under the Biden administration, but the town has yet to receive the money.

Porta noted that while his staff remains in regular contact with federal officials, he is optimistic it will receive the funds. He added that Occoquan has not submitted a formal request to Rep. Eugene Vindman (D), Spanberger’s replacement, due to the fiscal uncertainty at the federal level.

Despite the setbacks, Porta emphasized that the Riverwalk remains a long-term goal. “We’ll keep pushing. This is an important project for the future of our town.”