Fredericksburg’s Got Brunch: Here’s Where to Go on Sunday

If you’re looking to sleep in and still get a stellar meal in downtown Fredericksburg, you’re in luck—local restaurants are serving up some serious Sunday brunch vibes. Whether you’re in the mood for a mimosa, a biscuit loaded with bacon, or something a little more adventurous like salmon ramen, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

At Sunken Well Tavern, the brunch menu reads like a dream. Highlights include the Picanha Steak served with cheesy potatoes and eggs your way, a hearty Country Fried Steak smothered in gravy, and even a seafood-packed Monisco Ramen. They also offer vegan-friendly options like the Chili Crisp Avocado Toast and plenty of creative sides.

Just a short walk away, The Alpine Chef is going big with brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re known for their giant Bloody Marys, brunch flights, and rotating specials like pork filet with asparagus ratatouille. It’s a great pick for anyone craving a hearty German twist on their Sunday plate.

Foode is also bringing their A-game with a fresh and locally sourced brunch served until 3 p.m. Favorites include the Everything Biscuit packed with cheesy eggs and bacon, Steak Tacos with tomato salsa, and Buttermilk Waffles with rosemary maple syrup. Their drink menu? Top-tier. Expect options like the Around the Way Girl espresso cocktail, house-made Bloody Marys, and sparkling Respect Your Elders elderberry mimosas.

Big thanks to these restaurants for sharing their brunch menus early—so we could round them up and help hungry locals make plans. Go forth and brunch!