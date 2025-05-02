Police Blotter: Snake Evicted From Courthouse, Fatal Crash in Woodbridge

A black snake found inside the Stafford County Courthouse was safely removed Thursday morning without objection—or appeal.

Deputies discovered the snake slithering down a hallway and quickly intervened. First Sergeant E.D. Chinault apprehended the reptile, humorously dubbed “Rocky Bal-Boa,” and relocated it to nearby woods.

The courthouse remained open, and no injuries were reported during the unconventional eviction.

Woodbridge

Fatal crash in Dale City

A woman died following a two-car crash on Dale Boulevard in Prince William County.

The crash occurred at 6:57 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Barksdale Street. Investigators said the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic was heading east on Dale Boulevard and attempted to turn left toward Barksdale Street while the signal flashed amber. As the car turned across westbound lanes, it collided with a 2020 Honda Civic.

The passenger in the 2008 Honda, Evangelina Castro, 32, of Woodbridge, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she later died. The driver, a 34-year-old Woodbridge man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2020 Honda, a 23-year-old Woodbridge man, remained at the scene and was uninjured. Police say speed appears to have been a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

Stafford

Springfield man assaults deputy outside Stafford motel

Deputies were called to the Motel 6 on Richmond Highway around 9:36 p.m. for a report of a man sleeping on the cement outside. They found 28-year-old Jacob Jones curled in the fetal position, smelling of alcohol. Jones admitted to having “one or two drinks” before becoming combative and assaulting a deputy twice. The deputy was not injured.

Jones resisted during his transport to the magistrate and was charged with public intoxication, two counts of assault on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice. He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Truck not stolen—just forgotten, say Stafford deputies

Deputies responded to a reported stolen truck on Laurel Drive at 4:13 p.m. May 1. The caller, who showed signs of intoxication, claimed his vehicle had been stolen.

Security footage later revealed the man had simply forgotten where he parked. The truck was found a short distance away. The man was charged with public intoxication and filing a false police report and held on a $1,000 secured bond.

iPad thief caught en route to court

At 9:10 a.m. May 1, a distributor at Sheetz on Wyche Road reported his iPad had been stolen. Surveillance footage helped identify a suspect who was later stopped on his way to court. The man admitted to the theft, and the iPad was recovered in nearby woods. He was charged with larceny and held without bond.

Three vehicles broken into in Stafford

Deputies responded to three separate larcenies on May 1:

Duff Park: A Ram truck’s window was broken and a wallet was stolen.

Sol to Soul Yoga: An Acura’s window was smashed and a gym bag was taken but later recovered nearby.

Meadows Farms Nursery: A Mercedes had its window shattered and a purse was stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.

Walmart employee drinks on the job, cited for shoplifting

At 10:40 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to Walmart on Garrisonville Road, where staff reported an employee had opened a six-pack of beer in the breakroom and consumed it without paying. The employee was issued a summons for shoplifting.

Unknown suspect assaults man on Olympic Drive

At 1:22 a.m. May 1, a man reported being assaulted by a stranger on Olympic Drive. The victim sustained minor injuries. Deputies located the suspect, who was charged with assault and battery and held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Fugitive from Indiana turns himself in

A man wanted in Indiana for violating felony probation turned himself in at the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building on May 1. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond.