Police Blotter: Officer-Involved Shooting, Assaults, and Burglaries Rock Region

Prince William County

Officer-Involved Shooting – Woodbridge:

On April 26, officers responded to Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home where a knife-wielding man, Joseph Anthony Cassell, 26, advanced on officers. After multiple shots were fired, the man attacked a 91-year-old female relative. Officers fired again, killing Cassell. The woman sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. No officers were harmed. The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Death Investigation – Seven Market, Woodbridge:

On April 27, a 67-year-old man was found unconscious at Seven Market and later died at a hospital. No foul play is suspected pending autopsy results.

Death Investigation – Bremerton Drive, Woodbridge:

A 21-year-old man was found with a suspected self-inflicted injury in a wooded area on April 26. He later died in the hospital. No foul play is suspected.

Commercial Burglary – Oze Tobacco and Vape, Manassas:

Three suspects broke into the business early April 27, stealing tobacco products and a cash register before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Commercial Burglary – Exxon, Dumfries:

On April 26, a masked suspect broke into the Exxon station, stealing money before escaping. Despite a K-9 search, the suspect remains at large.

Residential Burglary – Bayvue Apartments, Woodbridge:

On April 25, entry was made through an unsecured door, and money was stolen from the apartment.

Threats by Electronic Means – Woodbridge:

A 17-year-old female threatened a 14-year-old during a video call while brandishing a firearm. She faces charges of threats by electronic means and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer – Rolling Brook Apartments:

A 13-year-old female pushed and struck officers during a domestic dispute investigation on April 26. She faces two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement.

Stafford County

Weapon Offense – Jett Street:

On April 26, during a DoorDash delivery, a passenger in a Hyundai threatened a resident with a firearm. A loaded gun was found unsecured near three children. Both occupants were charged.

Assault – America’s Best Value Inn:

On April 25, a woman was assaulted by a known male who also attempted to strike her with his vehicle. A warrant for assault and battery was issued.

DUI Arrests:

Wawa, Butler Road: Driver charged with DUI after passenger stood through sunroof during a chase.

Wawa, Richmond Highway: A hysterical driver, believing she was in Hampton City, was charged with DUI.

Mountain View Road and Clover Hill: A woman stopped in the road, “hanging out,” was charged with DUI.

Public Intoxication Incidents:

Cavalier Skating Center: An intoxicated male caused a disturbance and fled before being detained.

Mega Auto Outlet: A belligerent man fled after causing a disturbance at a car dealership. Caught and charged.

Proflex Physical Therapy: A man intoxicated on Twisted Tea blocked a woman from leaving; charged.

Fraud – Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building:

A man was scammed by someone claiming to be “Captain Bone,” threatening arrest over missed jury duty.

Larceny: