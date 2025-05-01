Kings Dominion Turns 50 This Weekend—Here’s What’s Happening

Published May 1, 2025 at 3:29PM | Updated May 2, 2025 at 1:27PM

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is hitting the big 5-0 this Saturday, May 3, and the park is throwing a day-long celebration to mark the milestone.

Guests attending the anniversary festivities will get a free commemorative birthday button, while supplies last. Kicking off the day, the energetic VCU Peppas band will perform at the front gate before the park officially opens at 11 a.m. The nostalgic vibes continue with a special appearance by the KOS band, which also played on the park’s opening day in 1975. They’ll be back under the Eiffel Tower with performances throughout the day.

The 50th anniversary season is packed with events and new attractions, including the debut of Rapterra—a major new launched wing coaster that opened in March. It’s already drawing thrill seekers from across the region. Park leaders call it the tallest and longest of its kind in the world.

The anniversary celebration doesn’t stop this weekend. Starting May 31, Kings Dominion will launch “A Golden Summerbration,” with new live shows, roaming performers like the Kings Dominion Clown Band, fresh food and drinks, and even updated tunes from the park’s famous singing mushrooms.

All special events are included with regular admission or a Gold Season Pass. More details are available at kingsdominion.com.