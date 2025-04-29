Stafford School Officials Seek Approval to Buy Warehouse Property for Training, Storage

STAFFORD, Va. — Stafford County Public Schools officials are asking the Board of Supervisors to approve a $2.95 million property purchase for warehouse and training space currently used by the school division.

The request was discussed during a Board of Supervisors work session on April 22, 2025. Chris Fulmer, Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer for Stafford County Public Schools, said the division has leased the Blackjack Road facility for the past three to four years. It houses school nutrition services, furniture and technology storage, and a training site for school bus drivers and attendants.

Fulmer said the property’s owner had attempted to sell the building last fall, and a buyer asked the school division to vacate by December 31, 2025. While the lease survived the attempted sale, school officials began exploring the option to purchase the building to avoid future displacement and higher rental costs.

The property was appraised at $3 million, and school officials entered into a purchase contract earlier this year using carryover funds from the division’s operating budget. The contract expires May 15 unless extended, which would raise the price by $50,000. The purchase is contingent on Board of Supervisors approval.

Supervisors raised a range of concerns and opinions during the discussion.

Supervisor Darrell English (Hartwood District) opposed the purchase, arguing the funds would be better spent on “3R” projects—repair, renovation, and replacement of school facilities. He encouraged staff to continue exploring rental options and questioned whether the warehouse would become another long-term maintenance burden.

Supervisor Dr. Pamela Yeung (Garrisonville District) echoed concerns about real estate purchases tying up funds and removing properties from the tax rolls. She suggested using existing school trailers or other facilities like the old Drew Middle School as temporary solutions.

Chairman Deuntay Diggs (George Washington District) and Vice Chairwoman Tinesha Allen (Griffis-Widewater District) supported the purchase, citing limited space across the county and rising lease rates. Fulmer said the cheapest alternative lease the division found would cost approximately $210,000 per year—$85,000 more than current costs—and still wouldn’t provide the functionality of the current site.

County staff also discussed the potential shared use of the warehouse if purchased. The space could house county vehicles, easing pressure on the county’s fleet maintenance garage. Fulmer said existing tenants include an automotive business in the rear of the building, whose owner may vacate in the next two years, opening up more possibilities for county use.

The Board is expected to vote on the request at its meeting on May 6.

Also discussed at the meeting:

Drew Middle School Rebuild

Supervisors reviewed a separate land acquisition tied to the future rebuild of Drew Middle School. The proposed site is near the existing Cliff Farm property but is closer to Leland Road and expected to reduce construction costs due to favorable topography and utility access. The site remains within Drew’s current attendance zone, and school officials said the project would expand capacity by more than 400 seats.

Technology Funding Request

The school division also requested to use $3.1 million in carryover funds to replace aging Chromebooks and classroom desktop computers. Chromebooks purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic are now reaching end-of-life and can no longer support required state testing. Desktop replacements will target machines incompatible with Windows 11.

Supervisors debated the long-term sustainability of 1:1 device programs in schools, particularly for elementary students. Some called for a balanced approach between digital and textbook learning.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to make final decisions on the funding requests at its May 6 meeting.